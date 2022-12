Elon Musk said Tuesday evening that he will abide by the results of his weekend poll and resign as head of Twitter.

In a post on the site that he bought for $44 billion earlier this year, the tech tycoon said he would remain at the company though.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he wrote.

