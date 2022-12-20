Most grandparents give money to their grandchildren and more than four in 10 see them in person at least weekly, according to a new survey highlighting their importance in families.

The Deseret News poll found that more than 80% of grandparents from all income levels have contributed financially to their grandchildren, the most common form of support. And one-third of those who earn more than $80,000 annually reported giving more than $10,000 in a single year, Deseret found.

The survey also found that more than half of grandparents have furnished transportation for their grandchildren, 59% of grandmothers and 42% of grandfathers have provided child care, and 77% of grandmothers and 65% of grandfathers have prepared meals.

The findings confirm that grandparents contribute more to their families than money and gifts, said Christopher F. Karpowitz, the survey’s co-investigator.

“Grandparents have the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their grandchildren,” Mr. Karpowitz, a research director at Brigham Young University, said in an email. “Not just with money, though that can be important, but also by providing emotional support and guidance or simply cheering grandchildren on in their various activities.”

The survey reported that “substantial numbers connect by video, voice or text messages” with their grandchildren.

And grandmothers lead the way. It found that 41% of grandmothers have video or voice calls with their grandchildren at least weekly, while 40% send text messages and 38% receive them.

Nearly 30% of grandmothers and 22% of grandfathers said they play games, watch television and interact in other ways with grandchildren at home. Smaller percentages of grandparents also reported talking about life with their grandchildren and attending their activities.

Just 3% of grandparents reported not having contact with their grandchildren.

