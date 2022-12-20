Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has selected Rep. Suzan DelBene to lead the caucus’s campaign committee next year.

Picking her signals an attempt to sharpen the focus on the moderate members in frontline districts, where Democrats are both more vulnerable and have pick-up opportunities in elections.

Ms. DelBene, Washington Democrat, most recently chaired the centrist New Dem Coalition, the second largest faction of the Democrats after the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

“It’s an honor to be selected by Leader Jeffries to serve as DCCC Chair for the 2024 cycle,” Ms. DelBene said in a statement. “I’m ready to get to work with our new leadership team and all corners of our caucus to win back the House majority.”

Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat, credited Ms. DelBene’s experience working in other roles with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as well as her ability to run successful campaigns as a frontline member.

He also noted that Ms. DelBene was one of the members who saw early on in the last cycle that the party could flip a key Trump district in her state.

Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez flipped Washington’s largely rural 3rd Congressional District by defeating pro-Trump Republican candidate Joe Kent.

Democrats voted last month to make the position of DCCC chair one that is appointed by the party’s leader rather than elected by the caucus.

Reps. Tony Cardenas and Ami Bera, both California Democrats, also were vying for the spot. Mr. Jeffries reportedly spoke with both of them before choosing Ms. DelBene.

