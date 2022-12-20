Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is traveling to Washington perhaps as soon as Wednesday for talks with Biden administration officials and an address to Congress on the state of the 10-month war with Russia, according to multiple news reports.

Mr. Zelenskyy has shot to global fame as the face of Ukraine’s unexpectedly dogged resistance to the Russian invasion, remaining in Kyiv even as Russian forces neared the capital early in the war and issuing nightly calls of defiance to the Kremlin. He spent part of Tuesday visiting the Ukrainian forces’ front lines confronting Russian troops occupying a slice of eastern and southern Ukraine.

He can expect a rapturous welcome in Washington if the trip comes off. It would be his first trip outside Ukraine since the fighting began. He has repeatedly pressed the U.S. and its allies for more military aid to fight off the Russian forces.

News of the trip was first reported by Punchbowl News on Twitter. It could not be confirmed independently but Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday evening sent out a letter requesting all members to be in the chamber Wednesday night for a session with “a very special focus on democracy.”

