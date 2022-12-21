President Biden on Wednesday said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s support for Ukraine in the war with Russia is as strong as it ever was, refuting reports in European new media that the military alliance is wavering.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Mr. Biden said that NATO remains a stalwart in opposition to Russian aggression.

“I’ve never seen NATO or the EU more united about anything at all. And I’ve sign no sign of that changing. They’re all aware of what’s at stake here,” Mr. Biden said. “I feel very good about their solidarity and support.”

Despite Mr. Biden’s reassurances, there are signs that some European allies are becoming weary as the war enters its 10th month.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak requested an assessment of the war in Ukraine, with a focus on the benefit of the U.K.’s military assistance.

NATO is also reaching the capacity of its military production because of the massive amount of arms going to Ukraine. All told, NATO nations have provided more than $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

