After they take control of the chamber next month, House Republicans say they’ll confront China’s growing economic, political and military power head-on. Key members of the GOP leadership team say the Biden administration — like the Obama and Trump administrations before it — hasn’t gone far enough to shift America’s attention to China or to develop a robust military plan to help Taiwan defend itself from a Chinese invasion.

Rep. Mike Gallagher will be at the center of those efforts. The Wisconsin Republican and proposed incoming chair of the House’s new Select Committee on China talked exclusively to Washington Times Military Correspondent Ben Wolfgang and Capitol Hill reporter Mica Soellner about his plans for the committee and his fear that the U.S. is “waking up too slowly” to the threats posed by China.

China represents the greatest long-term challenge for the U.S., but there may be more immediate risks in the Pacific. Washington Times National Security Team Leader Guy Taylor explains how the Biden administration is crossing its fingers North Korea won’t move ahead with a nuclear-weapons test, which experts fear may be on the horizon. In another provocative move, Pyongyang last week tested a new ICBM engine in a key step forward in its five-year plan to develop a dangerous strategic weapons system.