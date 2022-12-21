A window washer fell to his death while doing his job in Columbia Heights Tuesday.

At around noon, the Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and Emergency Services were called to an alleyway behind an apartment building in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW in Columbia Heights.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found the man, whose name has not yet been released, unconscious and not breathing, having suffered falling-related injuries. The accident happened around 10 a.m., according to WUSA 9.

D.C. police told NBC News 4 that the man fell several stories from a scaffold, leading to his death.

