President Biden on Thursday cautioned Americans to take the “threatening” and “dangerous” winter weather seriously ahead of the Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures across the High Plains dropped 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours. That frigid air will move across the Midwest to the East Coast, with windchill advisories affecting 135 million people over the next few days.

Weather forecasters across the country predict this could be the coldest Christmas in decades.

“I encourage everyone, everyone to please heed the local warnings. We’ve tried to contact 26 governors so far in affected regions,” Mr. Biden said. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff.

Mr. Biden sent staffers home early for travel ahead of Christmas Day, telling them they could talk to him by phone if necessary.

The storm’s impact across the country is stunning. Weather forecasters are calling for a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops quickly in a strong storm — to develop near the Great Lakes, increasing winds and creating blizzard conditions.

In Texas and other Southwest states, temperatures plummeted, while in Detroit homeless shelters were already at capacity. Ski resorts in Montana announced their closures.

This story was based in part on wire reports.

