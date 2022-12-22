Winter storms blasting America have caused chaos at the nation’s airports in the midst of the holiday travel season.

As of 3:30 p.m. EST Thursday, there had been 5,778 delays and 2,137 cancellations, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com.

Southwest Airlines was the most affected U.S. air carrier, with 832 flights canceled, 20% of its total for Thursday, and 1037 flights delayed, another 25% of their planned flights for Thursday.

Denver International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport saw the most affected flights.

Chicago saw 252 departures canceled, 24% of planned flights, and 220 delays, 21% of planned departures. The airport also saw 285 arrivals canceled, 27% of planned flights, and 199 delayed, 19% of planned arrivals.

Denver had 250 departures canceled, 25% of that airport’s planned departures, and 225 delays, 23% of planned departures. The Mile-High City’s airport had 293 arrivals canceled, 30% of planned arrivals, and 223 delayed, 23% of planned arrivals.

SEE ALSO: Biden urges Americans to take weather warnings seriously, adjust holiday plans

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, planes at Kansas City International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and Michigan’s MBS International Airport are all being sprayed with a de-icing solution to allow them to safely take off.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.