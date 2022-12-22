Rep. Chip Roy has filed an amendment to shrink IRS funding by nearly $8 billion in the $1.7 trillion government funding package that was passed Thursday by the Senate.

The proposed change from the Texas Republican will not get approved in the Democratic-led House, but the measure underscores the priorities of GOP lawmakers when the party controls the chamber in the new year.

Mr. Roy’s $7.7 billion reduction, when paired with the $275 million — or 2% — cut included in the funding legislation, would offset the $8 billion annual boost for the next decade — adding up to $80 billion — that Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act in August gave the agency.

“Senate Rs are also touting a 2% ($275 million) cut to IRS funding,” Mr. Roy tweeted. “Good. But don’t forget Dems gave IRS an $80 billion windfall in August.”

The $1.7 trillion package, which the House is expected to pass Friday before sending to President Biden’s desk, would fund the government through September and gives the IRS a budget of more than $12 billion.

