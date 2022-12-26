Former Vice President Mike Pence has officially tossed his hat into the ring for 2024.

Mr. Pence officially filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday the papers needed to run.

The former vice president officially designated “Mike Pence for President” in Anderson, Indiana, as his principal campaign committee.

The move makes open the split between Mr. Pence and his ex-boss.

Former President Donald Trump officially announced last month that he would run for president in 2024, claiming he was cheated in the 2020 election.

