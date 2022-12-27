Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for helping Democrats pass a $1.7 trillion government funding package, accusing the Kentucky Republican of caving to a “horrendous” deal because Democrats have dirt on him.

In a series of posts on his social media site Truth Social on Monday and Tuesday, Mr. Trump laid into the massive bipartisan spending bill that funds the government through September, even though House Republicans had demanded that Congress hold off on a budget until January when they take the majority.

“The Marxist Democrats must have something really big on Mitch McConnell in order to get him and some of his friendly ‘Republican’ Senators to pass the horrendous ‘All Democrat, All the Way’ OMINOUS Bill,” Mr. Trump posted.

He also repeated a racist line of attack against Elaine Chao, Mr. McConnell’s wife and former Trump Transportation secretary, saying the legislation is a “massive giveaway & capitulation to CHINA, making COCO CHOW so happy!”

Eighteen Republican senators, including Mr. McConnell, joined all Democrats to overcome a 60-vote filibuster threshold to pass the spending package and avert a government shutdown.

Mr. McConnell and his allies lauded it as the best Republicans could do, considering they control neither chamber of Congress.

But Mr. Trump, as well as a vocal group of conservative senators, said the Republican leader succumbed to out-of-control spending just weeks before the party was set to control the purse strings in the House.

“If the Old Crow waited just 10 days, the Republican Majority in the House could have made the ‘Ominous’ Bill MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER. Just another win for the Democrats, Mitch, that wouldn’t have happened if ‘Trump’ were President!” Mr. Trump posted.

