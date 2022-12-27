A man has been arrested for putting fake parking tickets on cars near a Northern California beach last week, complete with a QR code that people could scan to pay the accused fraudster.

Santa Cruz police said that they arrested Damian Vela, 19, for unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud last week.

Mr. Vela admitted to the crime but denied receiving any payments for the bogus parking tickets, according to police. However, authorities said they have yet to confirm how many fake tickets were issued, or whether anyone actually paid the fine.

Police said they did find “evidence relevant to the scam” when searching Mr. Vela’s vehicle.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.