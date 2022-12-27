A Detroit-area firearms dealer has been charged with importing Glock conversion devices from Russia and failing to keep proper records, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced Tuesday.

Chase Farmer of St. Clair Shores, Michigan is accused of using a Russian website to import Glock conversion mechanisms and drop-in auto sears from November 2020 to March 2021. These devices convert standard firearms into machine guns by allowing them to fire multiple rounds at once.

Mr. Farmer was licensed to deal in guns, but not to import them or to import Glock conversion devices. Authorities allege that Mr. Farmer tried to conceal the purchases by using an alias and falsifying details of PayPal payments made to the unnamed Russian website.

If convicted, Mr. Farmer faces up to 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

