Whoopi Goldberg is facing criticism again for doubling down on her view that the Holocaust wasn’t a racially motivated genocide.

“The View” co-host spoke with The Sunday Times of London over the weekend when the reporter revisited comments made by Ms. Goldberg earlier this year where she said that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

The reporter said that the Nazis did view Jews as a separate race.

“Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it?” Ms. Goldberg told The Sunday Times. “The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

Ms. Goldberg instead said that the Nazis targeted people whom they saw as mentally defective.

Later on in the interview, Ms. Goldberg said that “It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

The actress also recalled a conversation with a friend to support her point.

“Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,” the unnamed friend said, according to Ms. Goldberg.

The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted out an image from Adolf Hitler’s 1919 letter titled “the dangers currently presented by Jewry to our nation.”

In the letter, Hitler wrote that Jews are “definitely a race” and even called them an “alien race.”

Holocaust survivor Lucy Lipiner also tweeted out that “Whoopi Goldberg continues to use the Holocaust as her punching bag.”

“I survived the Nazis and the Holocaust, so I’ll be damned if I let a comedy has-been, peddling a fake Jewish name get the better of me,” she said of the comedian who was born Caryn Elaine Johnson.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told USA Today that the statements were “deeply offensive and incredibly disappointing, especially given that this is not the first time she had made remarks like this.”

“In a moment when antisemitic incidents have surged across the U.S., she should realize that making such ignorant statements can have real consequences,” he said in a statement.

Ms. Goldberg originally claimed on-air in January that the Holocaust wasn’t about race because Germans and Jews are both White.

She was suspended from the show for two weeks and apologized to the ADL and again on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” soon after she made the comments.

