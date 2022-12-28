ICE deported 28 veterans in the past three years, according to agency data provided to The Washington Times that suggests while it does happen, it’s not the epidemic some of the agency’s critics have claimed.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it deported eight veterans in fiscal 2022, 11 the year before and nine in 2020.

That works out to a tiny fraction of total removals — less than one in every 10,000 deportations.

Andrew “Art” Arthur, a former immigration judge, said that’s because veteran deportations hardly happen. For one thing, illegal immigrants are generally barred from the military, so those serving have some legal status, which means they had to amass a significant criminal record to be ousted as immigrants.

For another, the government just doesn’t like to deport them.

“The numbers are low, but it’s not surprising it’s low because there are safeguards built into the system to make sure that military service is considered before enforcement action occurs,” said Mr. Arthur, a resident fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies.

When it does happen, it draws outsized attention.

The Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee this year took aim at the issue, demanding a full study on the numbers involved, who is getting ousted and why.

Led by the committee, the House this month passed the Veteran Service Recognition Act, which would give veterans facing deportation a chance to apply for enhanced status while awaiting removal. The bill would also create an opportunity for some previously deported veterans to apply to return.

The bill passed on a near-party line vote, 220-208, with just three Republicans siding with Democrats on the legislation. It has not seen any action in the Senate and will die when the new Congress convenes next week.

Those backing the bill said veterans who fought for the U.S. deserved more consideration — particularly in cases where veterans blamed their crimes on PTSD or other struggles in adapting to life after the military.

“These men and women are heroes; and how did we thank them for their service after they fought for our country around the world? We deported them. That is despicable and goes against every principle this country stands for,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, Texas Democrat, said during the debate this month.

Some lawmakers cast doubt on Homeland Security’s numbers — a charge echoed by Hector Barajas-Varela, who was deported as a veteran but who won the right to return and is back in the U.S.

He said the total must be much higher than ICE is letting on.

“One of the things that happens is you go through immigration, they don’t even ask if you’re a veteran, they don’t even check,” he said. “Thousands of people are in detention. Are they checking everybody? I think it’s just people that come up on their radar.”

Mr. Barajas founded the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico, to assist veterans who had been removed across the southern border. He has testified to Congress that the number of veterans already ousted or still facing deportation could be in the thousands.

A 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office also called into question ICE’s counting, saying the agency “does not have reasonable assurance” that it is flagging all cases.

GAO investigators said that also meant the agency might be deporting veterans without following its own policies for giving those cases extra scrutiny.

The issue is hot enough that Congress, in last year’s spending bill, required ICE to begin regular reporting about deported veterans.

The data sent to Capitol Hill are different than what the agency provided to The Times. Congress asks to see the number of honorably discharged veterans, not the total of all veterans removed. And ICE reports to Congress the general criminal classifications.

ICE told lawmakers that in 2019 it ousted three veterans who’d been honorably discharged.

One had burglary charges, one had a weapons offense and one had what ICE labeled “general crimes,” which the agency said could range from public disorder to property crimes to stalking or assault.

Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson issued new guidelines in May officially codifying the longstanding hurdles to deporting or otherwise enforcing immigration laws against veterans and active-duty troops.

“ICE officers are instructed to inquire about military service when processing noncitizens for removal proceedings, and protections are in place to ensure that service in the U.S. Armed Forces is taken into consideration,” the agency told The Times.

The agency did not say how many of the eight veteran removals in 2022 came after Mr. Johnson’s new guidance.

Under orders from President Biden, Homeland Security and the Veterans Affairs Department set up an operation to try to bring back some of the veteran deportees.

Mr. Barajas said hundreds have applied for the program.

Some have been allowed back into the country to pursue their cases under Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ power of “parole” — the tool he’s using to welcome Afghan evacuees, Ukrainians fleeing their country and perhaps hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants at the border.

For those who return, Mr. Barajas said it can be a tough reintegration. People who spent the past decade of their life outside the U.S. after being ejected can struggle to find their place socially or economically when they return.

Just affording a place to stay can be a challenge. Mr. Barajas said he paid $1,000 rent in Tijuana, which was pretty steep, but returning to California meant his rent doubled for less space.

U.S. veteran groups try to help with assistance.

Mr. Barajas enlisted in the Army in 1995 and could have applied for citizenship, but says he mistakenly thought his military service automatically made him an American, so he didn’t apply.

That left him vulnerable when he was convicted of shooting into an occupied vehicle and was deported by the Bush administration. He sneaked back in and was deported again in 2010 after being snared at a traffic stop.

His initial conviction was pardoned by California Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017, clearing the path for him to obtain U.S. citizenship and return in 2018.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.