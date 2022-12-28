A liberal organization focused on stopping President Biden from seeking a second term is running ads in three more states calling on him to exit stage left ahead of the 2024 election.

The “Don’t Run Joe” campaign from RootsAction, which backed Sen. Bernard Sanders’ presidential bid in 2020, is expanding its TV ads into three of the states — South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan — expected to host early primary contests in 2024.

“On behalf of most Democrats as well as our party’s activist base, we are strongly urging President Biden not to seek renomination,” said Pia Gallegos, board chairwoman of RootsAction.org.

The group has been looking to make the most of polls that show a broad swath of Democrats who do not want Mr. Biden, who recently turned 80, to run again in 2024.

The goal of RootsAction is twofold: stop the GOP from winning the White House and advancing “a truly progressive agenda.”

Mr. Biden, according to the group, is simply not inspiring and is too “moderate” in his approach.

The “message from Democratic voters” in the ad features people warning that nominating “status quo Joe” will jeopardize the party’s chances of defending the White House, and lamenting the party’s ideas are more popular than Mr. Biden.

“With his low popularity, it is way too much of a gamble,” a woman says in the ad.

It also features voters plugging liberal ideas, demanding more action on climate change and promoting universal health care.

The group aired ads last month in New Hampshire, typically home to the first-in-the-nation primary.

For his part, Mr. Biden has signaled he plans to run again and is expected to make his intentions clear early next year.

“We can’t afford to lose,” another voter says in the ad. “Don’t run, Joe.”

