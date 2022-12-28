The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rebuffed criticism from the White House that it’s busing of migrants on Christmas Eve from the southern border to the nation’s capital — including outside the home of Vice President Kamala Harris — was a “dangerous and shameful stunt.”

“The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief,” a spokesperson for the Republican governor told news outlets in a statement. “Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border — something they continue failing to do.”

The migrants who were transported last week to Washington marked the latest migrants among the thousands who have been relocated to Democrat-led cities by the Texas governor after crossing into the U.S. from Mexico as a way to call attention to the southern border crisis and relieve overwhelmed border towns.

The White House blasted the move as a “cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt” akin to “political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger.” The administration went on to say it remains “willing to work with anyone — Republican or Democrat alike — on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office.”

Mr. Abbott’s office said the migrants “willingly chose to go to Washington, D.C.,” and that they “signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination.”

“They were processed and released by the federal government,” his office continued, “who are dumping them at historic levels in Texas border towns like El Paso, which recently declared a state of emergency because of the Biden-made crisis.”

The saga comes as the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Trump-era border policy known as Title 42, which allows the U.S. to more expeditiously prevent migrants from coming across the border and was put in place under the pandemic, will remain in effect as legal challenges play out.

