The Jan. 6 special committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent Wednesday to the former president’s lawyers, the panel’s chairman said it was wrapping up its work and no longer needed his testimony.

“In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, wrote in the letter, which was obtained by CNN.

“Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena,” he wrote.

Mr. Trump promptly took to his social-media platform to claim vindication.

“Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election. They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The panel unanimously voted earlier this month to urge the Justice Department to charge Mr. Trump with four crimes for his role in the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

