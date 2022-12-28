Police in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, are searching for accused rapist Walter Crouse Prentiss, who is wanted for violating the terms of his pretrial release and removing his GPS monitor.

Mr. Prentiss was to be tried on one count of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, according to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Prentiss’ alleged crimes include domestic incidents reported by his wife, who obtained a protective order against Mr. Prentiss in December 2021, according to the Southern Maryland News newspaper.

Mr. Prentiss had been released from pretrial detention on Sept. 6 with a $500 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9 but failed to appear.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.