President Biden’s fibs aren’t as bad as those of Rep.-elect George Santos, as far as MSNBC host Chris Hayes is concerned.

The left-wing anchor was accused of blatant political bias after he pushed back on the inevitable comparisons being drawn between Mr. Biden and Mr. Santos, the New York Republican who has admitted to lying repeatedly about his biography.

“I think there’s a line between ‘normal’ [politician] bs-ing and conman serial lying, and he’s [Santos] got infractions on either side of that line. I mean it would have been a pretty big deal if it turned out Joe Biden didn’t actually have a law degree!” said Mr. Hayes in a Tuesday tweet.

He was deluged by comments on social media charging him with covering for Mr. Biden, including “And for you that line is party affiliation” and “At least be honest, if you can, and say ‘It’s okay when the Democrats do it.’”

Mark R. Levin, host of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” said in a Wednesday tweet: “Chris Hayes, Biden mouthpiece.”

Mr. Santos apologized Monday for inflating his credentials about his finance career and lying about earning degrees from Baruch College and New York University, but said he still plans to serve in Congress after winning his seat in the midterms.

Mr. Biden didn’t lie about attending law school, but the Democratic president is infamous for his biographical exaggerations and outright fabrications.

He falsely claimed that he graduated in the top half of his class (he finished 76th out of 85), that he earned three undergraduate degrees (he earned one degree with a double major) and that he received a “full academic scholarship” to law school (Newsweek reported that it was a partial scholarship based on financial need).

In addition, Mr. Biden plagiarized in a 1965 paper as a first-year law student from a law review journal. He said in 1978 that it was not “malevolent” and that he misunderstood the citation rules.

The conservative website Twitchy blasted Mr. Hayes for “dismissing Biden’s decades of lying as no biggie.”

“Granted, Santos is indeed a lying liar who lies like a rug,” said Twitchy. “But we also can’t help but notice that Santos is getting raked over the coals while the man currently occupying the White House has a much longer history as a serial fabulist, and the same folks who want Santos blacklisted from politics are quick to dismiss Joe Biden’s lies as mere slips of the tongue or honest mistakes. And that’s assuming they even acknowledge Biden’s lies in the first place.”

Mr. Hayes’ comment came in response to a tweet by Never Trump conservative Jonah Goldberg.

“I think Santos is a total embarrassment and has no place in public life. But a lot of folks on this site dinging him seem to have forgotten how much both the current president and his predecessor ‘embellished’ about their accomplishments,” Mr. Goldberg tweeted.

After Mr. Hayes responded, Mr. Goldberg said: “I agree. But I thought Biden’s ‘embellishments’ were disqualifying decades ago. And obviously I thought Trump’s were (though he had greater disqualifying issues).”

Mr. Biden dropped out of the 1988 Democratic presidential primary campaign after he was ripped for plagiarizing from a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock.

Mr. Santos played the Biden card in an interview Tuesday on Fox News Channel with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who filled in for regular host Tucker Carlson.

“Look at Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?” Mr. Santos said.

Ms. Gabbard replied: “This isn’t about the Democrat.”

Kerry Picket contributed to this report.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.