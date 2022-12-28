Southwest Airlines continues to grapple with issues nationwide, with 2,509 flights, 62% of the airline’s planned flights, already canceled for Wednesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The chaos started with the winter storms that buffeted the nation over the Christmas holiday weekend. Whereas other airlines have recovered, Southwest has spiraled. The carrier has already nixed 2,348 more flights for Thursday, 58% of its planned total, according to FlightAware.

“As we continue the work to recover our operation, we have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days,” Southwest said in a statement Tuesday.

The company is taking compensatory measures to mollify the thousands of customers affected by the cancellations. Passengers traveling on dates through Jan. 2 can rebook in the same class or travel on standby at no extra charge within 30 days of the original flight.

Also, “we will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel and alternate transportation” for passengers traveling from Dec. 24, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023, the company noted on a landing page about the ongoing travel disruptions.

The disruption has attracted the opprobrium of the federal government, mainly the Transportation Department.

“It’s a shocking and unacceptable level of disruption combined with passengers being unable to get anybody on the phone to help them, and the airline indicating that they’re actually not able to fully keep track of where their own flight crews are,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told ABC News Live Prime.

Union leaders for Southwest employees place the blame for the situation on the technology the airline uses to schedule flights.

“The phone system the company uses is just not working. They’re just not manned with enough manpower in order to give the scheduling changes to flight attendants, and that’s created a ripple effect that is creating chaos throughout the nation,” Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, which represents Southwest flight attendants, told CNN.

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Casey Murray took a more combative tone in a statement to air travel website Simple Flying, saying, “Southwest Airlines has buried its head in the sand regarding its operational processes and IT. And even though irrefutable analytics and data have been provided by us again and again, pride in their outdated processes and technology continues to drive the management.”

Part of the issue is how Southwest structures its flight plans each day. Unlike many airlines based around singular hubs, Southwest has a point-to-point system, with planes going from destination to destination instead of returning to the hub between flights.

“We build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs. So we’re the largest airline in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. cities where large numbers of scheduled flights simultaneously froze as record bitter cold brought challenges for all airlines,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan explained in a video on the Southwest website.

Whereas other airlines were able to restore full service by provisioning staff and planes from their central hubs, Southwest was left with crews, pilots and planes out of position nationwide.

The mass cancellations are, in effect, a way to clear the slate and let crews and planes be put in place for the resumption of normal operations.

“With our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations and after days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up,” Mr. Jordan explained.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.