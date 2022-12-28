A registered sex offender was arrested in Texas over the weekend for secretly taking pictures of women inside the women’s restroom while dressed as a female.

Police in Fort Worth charged Douglas Brent Egan with improper photo/video in a bathroom, according to KDFW, the Fox TV affiliate in Dallas.

He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for pulling what police said was a pepper ball gun on a man who tried to stop Egan after a woman confronted the sex offender about his alleged behavior.

The incident happened Saturday at the Hulen Mall after a woman noticed Egan was positioning his cell phone under a bathroom stall wall in order to take photos of her, according to a police statement provided to the trial network Law & Crime.

The woman followed Egan out of the bathroom and into the mall where she continued to accuse him of trying to film her.

Egan made it outside the building before a male bystander tried to stop him.

“At that point the suspect pulled out and presented what appeared to be a gun,” police said. “He pulled it from a backpack which he was carrying and pointed it at that [male] witness and then continued to flee.”

Multiple witnesses observed Egan change out of women’s clothing into men’s clothing, according to police. He was arrested at a nearby apartment complex soon after the incident.

“Thank you to the good Samaritans for stepping up, who saw a confrontation they deemed to be inappropriate and just got involved. It takes the community getting involved to protect us,” police said, according to KDFW.

Egan is being held at the Lon Evans Correction Center on $30,000 bond.

The Texas Public Sex Offender website puts Egan at a “high” risk level and that he has been a registered offender in the state since 2011.

He has three convictions listed on the site, including indecent exposure to a 16-year-old girl in 2015 that resulted in a seven-year prison sentence. Egan was released from prison this year.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.