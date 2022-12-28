Mr. Biden also used last week’s visit to announce that the U.S. will send a long-awaited Patriot missile defense battery to Ukraine, which could help Ukrainian forces defend against relentless Russian shelling. Predictably, Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t take kindly to the news and vowed that Russian troops will target and destroy every Patriot system that the U.S. sends to Ukraine.

Even as they defend against the ongoing Russian onslaught, Ukrainians are confronting a cold, long-term reality. Pentagon correspondent Mike Glenn explains how Moscow’s widespread use of landmines and other explosives has left about 60,000 miles of Ukraine uninhabitable. If and when the war ends, Ukraine will face a years-long recovery and clean-up effort.

But the Kremlin must contend with its own long-term problems. Pentagon officials believe Russia could begin running out of ammunition in early 2023. And White House correspondent Joseph Clark is tracking how Russia’s secretive mercenary outfit the Wagner Group is reaching out to North Korea for help in replenishing its shrinking weapons stocks.