The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information about the man who robbed a Postal Service mail carrier in Silver Spring, Maryland on Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s, with an average build and height about 5’10” tall. The robber was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black and white Puma shoes, and an orange jacket.

The suspect fled in a red vehicle thought to be a Jeep Cherokee or Compass, according to the USPIS.

In a tweet, the USPIS provided pictures of the suspect.

The USPIS is offering a reward of up to $50k for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who robbed a #USPS letter carrier in Silver Spring, MD, on December 28, 2022. #USPIS pic.twitter.com/xS7Arx5tHv — USPIS_DC (@USPIS_DC) December 29, 2022

The robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. at 1215 East-West Highway in Silver Spring. No further information about the incident, the victim, or the suspect was available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, to say “Law Enforcement” when prompted, and to reference case number 3938890.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.