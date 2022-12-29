The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information about the man who robbed a Postal Service mail carrier in Silver Spring, Maryland on Wednesday morning.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s, with an average build and height about 5’10” tall. The robber was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black and white Puma shoes, and an orange jacket.
The suspect fled in a red vehicle thought to be a Jeep Cherokee or Compass, according to the USPIS.
In a tweet, the USPIS provided pictures of the suspect.
The robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. at 1215 East-West Highway in Silver Spring. No further information about the incident, the victim, or the suspect was available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, to say “Law Enforcement” when prompted, and to reference case number 3938890.