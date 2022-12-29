Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly finalized her divorce with Perry Greene three months after the former couple officially split.

The Georgia Republican and close ally to former President Donald Trump filed divorce proceedings in September and finalized them on Dec. 22 after divvying up millions of dollars’ worth of assets in the form of stocks, real estate and the business holdings of Mr. Greene’s lucrative construction company, according to the Daily Mail.

The two were married since 1995 and have three children together. The couple first filed for divorce in 2012, when she allegedly had extramarital affairs with a sex guru and a gym manager, before reconciling a few months later and dropped the proceedings.

When Ms. Greene initiated the latest divorce proceeding, she told the British newspaper Independent, “Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

