A dog was apprehended by police in Kilgore, Texas, Thursday after it managed to start a car and hit two other vehicles in a Walmart parking lot while waiting for its owners.

No injuries were reported from the canine crash.

The anxious dog, waiting for its owners, moved about the cabin. Its leash got stuck on the emergency brake and released the mechanism, police say. Prior damage to the steering column allowed the dog to then set the vehicle in motion.

The Kilgore Police Department acknowledged the strangeness of the story in a Facebook post explaining the incident.

“One of the victims saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. He was shocked to see the driver was a dog! … It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” officers wrote in the post.

