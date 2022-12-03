Vice President Kamala Harris’s communications director will leave her office in the latest staff exit.

Jamal Simmons, who held the position for about a year, is departing next month to move to New York with his family.

“Working for Vice President Harris has been an honor and a privilege. I’m so thankful for the confidence she put in me and I will miss this fantastic team more than anything,” Mr. Simmons told Politico in a statement.

Mr. Simmons was hired last year after Ms. Harris struggled to retain staff in her first year, which saw a high turnover rate and reports of a negative work environment.

Before he went to the White House, Mr. Simmons worked as a contributor to CBS News and The Hill. He also worked on Al Gore’s presidential campaign in 2000.

Mr. Simmons was credited by his colleagues as having helped foster a better workplace atmosphere and boost Ms. Harris’s media appearances and interview portfolio.

Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Biden, commended Mr. Simmon’s service, also noting that their expectations were that he stay for about a year.

“Jamal has been a great partner in the vice president’s office, and he is a talented member of our White House communications team,” Ms. Dunn said. “He has been a vital driver in communicating the work of the vice president and our shared White House agenda during a very critical year, culminating in history-defying results.”

