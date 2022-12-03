A Rochester, New York pawn shop owner is headed to the hoosegow after selling more than $6 million in goods stolen from area retailers on Amazon and eBay, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York announced Friday.

Thomas Nary operated Rochester Pawn & Gold from November 2015 to January 2019. In that time, he bought goods he knew were shoplifted from area retailers, including Walmart, Target, Wegmans, Home Depot, and Lowes.

Many of Nary’s contacts were drug addicts who used their portion of the proceeds to purchase more narcotics, resulting in numerous overdoses, the USAO-WDNY noted.

Nary received the goods at a fraction of their retail value. On his end, he shipped them to customers both in New York and out of state as “new” or “new-in-box” at marked-down prices that still exceeded his own purchase price.

Altogether, Nary shipped and sold more than $6 million worth of stolen retail merchandise. He was then convicted of transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay a $3,128,363 money judgment in recompense for his profiteering.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.