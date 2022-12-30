Sam Bankman-Fried was no stranger to the White House.

The embattled cryptocurrency mogul, who has been accused of bilking FTX customers out of billions of dollars, met with Steve Ricchetti, a senior adviser to President Biden, on Sept. 8, according to Bloomberg News.

Visitor logs also show Mr. Bankman-Fried was at the White House at least three other times, including a pair of meetings on April 22 and May 12 with Mr. Riccheti, and the following day with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed.

Bloomberg News reported Mr. Bankman-Fried’s visits to the White House — including some with his brother — were to discuss the crypto industry and exchanges.

Federal prosecutors this month charged Mr. Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors out of billions of dollars and making illegal campaign contributions.

The indictment said Mr. Bankman-Fried’s political spending violated campaign finance laws by funneling tens of millions of dollars in contributions to political candidates under the names of other donors.

Mr. Bankman-Fried’s dramatic fall from being a billionaire investor darling of the crypto industry to indicted huckster has shined a light on the growing industry, and his close ties to Washington.

He gave millions of dollars in donations to Democrats, becoming the party’s second-largest donor in the 2022 election cycle. Meanwhile, Ryan Salame, another top executive at FX, donated millions to Republicans.

