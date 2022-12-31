President Biden on Saturday praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s devotion to the Catholic Church and lasting legacy as a “renowned theologian” in mourning the pontiff’s passing.

Benedict, who became the Pope to resign in 600 years, died earlier Saturday at the Vatican. He was 95.

“Jill and I join Catholics around the world, and so many others, in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” Mr. Biden said. “He will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith.”

Mr. Biden, who met with Benedict at the Vatican in 2011, said he would “always remember his generosity and welcome as well as our meaningful conversation” and hoped the late prelate’s “focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all.”

- Mark A. Kellner contributed to this story.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.