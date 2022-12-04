House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy took to the airwaves Sunday to warn his GOP colleagues that if they fail to elect him as House speaker, that will “delay our ability to hold government accountable.”

The California Republican is struggling to cobble together enough votes to secure the speakership in January, when his party assumes control of the House. He has faced opposition from ultra-conservatives.

“If people don’t come along, that’s going to delay our ability to secure the border. That’s going to delay our ability to become energy-independent. That’s going to delay our ability to repeal 87,000 IRS agents. That’s going to delay our ability to hold government accountable,” Mr. McCarthy told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “There’s no subpoena that can go out until that gets done.”

Republicans are planning a batch of investigations into the Biden administration when they take control of the House with a slim majority.

Mr. McCarthy is trying to lock down the 218 votes needed to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi as speaker. He was nominated as House Republicans’ next choice during a closed-door meeting last month amid questions from Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona over whether he’s right for the job.

“Right now, it’s actually delaying our ability to govern as we go,” Mr. McCarthy said. “So I’m hopeful that everybody comes together, finds a way to govern together. This is what the American people want. Otherwise, we’ll be squandering the majority.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.