Elon Musk ridiculed news outlets over the weekend for criticizing a reporter who published documents about Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The billionaire owner of Tesla and Twitter accused the media of “not being truthful” and “deceiving the American public” following an analysis published by former Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi that examined how Twitter executives used the platform to delete and obscure news reports about the president’s son in the weeks before the 2020 election.

“I think those people should be looking in the mirror and wondering why they were deceptive. Why did they deceive the American public?’ Musk said during a Twitter Spaces chat. “Instead of trying to redirect blame to Matt Taibbi, accepting some responsibility themselves to not being truthful to the American public.”

The requests to delete posts came at the behest of the Biden campaign, the deluge of internal company documents about how the company suppressed the story show.

In one exchange, a Twitter executive emailed a colleague a list of tweets reportedly flagged for review from “the Biden team.” A few hours later, the colleague responded, “handled these.”

Reporters slammed Mr. Taibbi, accusing him of doing “PR for the world’s richest man” by releasing the documents from Mr. Musk and documenting the company’s former censorship practices before he bought the platform for $44 billion.

SEE ALSO: Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ reveal Biden camp leaned on the company to block Hunter Biden story

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.