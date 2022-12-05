Federal officials on Monday moved back the deadline another two years to get your REAL ID with federally mandated security features such as hologram imprints and high-resolution digital facial photos.

The Department of Homeland Security said it extended the REAL ID compliance date from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, due to COVID-19 affecting state agencies’ ability to process driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Eventually, everyone 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board an airplane for domestic flights or access certain federal buildings.

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the delay. “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

It marks the third time the DHS has delayed the REAL ID deadline. It was previously rescheduled from spring 2020 to October 2021, and then later to May 2023.

A recommendation by the 9/11 Commission, the REAL ID law was adopted in 2005 to protect against identity fraud.

