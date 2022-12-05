Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has given a curtain call to his tradition of tossing a microphone into the crowd after one concertgoer said she was struck in the face by the flying mic.

Mr. Rose, 60, shared the news in a statement posted to Twitter last week following a concert in Adelaide, Australia.

“Having tossed the mic at the end of [our] show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of [our] performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic,” the frontman wrote Friday. “Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans at or during [our] performances.”

Mr. Rose made the decision after Rebecca Howe told Australian news outlet ABC News that she was hit by the mic, leaving her with two bruises around her eyes and nose.

“I was just putting out a warning for people, if Axl sings ‘Paradise City’ get ready to duck for cover,” Ms. Howe said, who added that she wasn’t trying “to gain anything” from going public about being struck.

Ms. Howe isn’t the first person to be hit by the mic. An Australian man was hit by Mr. Rose’s mic-toss during a show in Perth in 2013.

