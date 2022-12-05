The former high school student who became the antagonist in a media-driven controversy at the March for Life nearly four years ago now wants Elon Musk to release the “hidden” Twitter files related to the death threats he received in light of that coverage.

Nicholas Sandmann urged Twitter’s new boss to release the company’s internal communications surrounding his 2019 incident in the same way Mr. Musk shared information about Twitter’s behind-the-scenes suppression effort of the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020.

“As I’m watching this all play out, I’m wondering if [Elon Musk] has any hidden twitter files relating to what went on here,” Mr. Sandmann tweeted Sunday. “Let’s be clear: under the watch of [Vijaya Gadde] they allowed these illegal threats when I was 16 years old.”

As I’m watching this all play out, I’m wondering if @elonmusk has any hidden twitter files relating to what went on here. Let’s be clear: under the watch of @vijaya they allowed these illegal threats when I was 16 years old. https://t.co/j2bWEvpGsI — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) December 4, 2022

Mr. Sandmann, now 20, shared screenshots of two verified Twitter users issuing threats about him in his public message to Mr. Musk.

One of the users said to burn down Covington Catholic School in Kentucky, where Mr. Sandmann was a student at the time, and to shoot at the students “on sight.” Another shared an illustration of a woodchipper in use and said “#MAGAKids go screaming, hats first, into the woodchipper.”

Mr. Sandmann laid the blame largely at the feet of Ms. Gadde, Twitter’s former head of legal, policy and trust, who reportedly played a large role in the decision to label the Post’s bombshell report of President Biden’s son as “hacked materials” and prevented it from being shared on the platform.

The former student was vilified by the media for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while coming face to face with a Native American activist participating in an Indigenous Peoples March, the Post reported.

Mr. Sandmann and his classmates were labeled as the instigators in what was deemed racially motivated. Mr. Sandmann has since settled with news outlets such as CNN, NBC Universal and The Washington Post for their coverage of the incident, according to WXIX-TV.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.