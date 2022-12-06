President Biden on Tuesday downplayed the importance of visiting the southern border, suggesting that a trip is not a high priority despite soaring illegal immigration and large quantities of fentanyl entering the U.S.

Mr. Biden’s remarks came as he departed the White House for a trip to Arizona, where he will be less than 100 miles from the border. The president is traveling to Phoenix to tout Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new computer chip production facility.

“There are more important things going on. They are going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise,” Mr. Biden told reporters when asked why he isn’t visiting the southern border.

Mr. Biden has not visited the border as president, despite urging from local and federal lawmakers in Arizona and Texas. Officials say the president needs to witness firsthand the problems at the border, including illegal immigration, human trafficking and deadly fentanyl crossing the border.



Border encounters between U.S. law enforcement and illegal immigrants hit a record high under the Biden administration of 2.3 million so far this year, smashing last year’s record of 1.7 million.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last month that Mr. Biden has been there, but she may have been referring to trips he made before becoming president.

President Donald Trump visited the border five times during his tenure.

On Monday, Ms. Jean-Pierre told reporters that Mr. Biden’s trip to Arizona was about the “American manufacturing boom we’re seeing all across the country,” which she credited to the president’s economic policies.

She also accused Republicans of obstructing a deal on immigration.

“We should be able to reach a bipartisan agreement on immigration, too, and that’s what we’re calling for, right? We’re asking for Republican officials to come and work with us, and let’s have a bipartisan agreement on immigration instead of doing political stunts,” she said.



Mr. Biden isn’t the only person in his administration to take heat for downplaying the border crisis. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was named the administration’s “border czar,” was roundly criticized in September for declaring the border “secure” despite the flood of illegal immigrants.

• Joseph Clark contributed to this article.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.