The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mask-wearing is a good way to prevent a trifecta of respiratory illnesses, prompting outrage among Americans who feel the agency is deploying a polarizing COVID-19 tool against viruses that have been around for decades but never triggered similar guidance.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said face coverings should be a “high-quality, well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses,” namely COVID-19, the flu and a respiratory virus known as RSV.

Also, the CDC is considering whether it should take into account viruses like the flu or RSV when it determines the “community level” of COVID-19 risk. The system is used to determine how much damage the coronavirus is doing in a given area and whether to advise mask-wearing.

“One need not wait on CDC action in order to put a mask on,” Dr. Walensky recently told reporters.

During the height of the COVID-19 crisis, critics of the CDC warned of a public health mission creep in which federal officials would arm-twist Americans into using them as a tool against a never-ending array of pathogens that fly from people’s faces.

Some say those predictions are coming true.

“Now, some people will sentence themselves to masking annually forever just because some bureaucrat in Atlanta refuses to say they made a mistake,” said Phil Kerpen, a free-market advocate at American Commitment and a vocal critic of COVID-19 rules, saying they didn’t work in corralling the virus.

Mr. Kerpen pointed to a May 2020 study on the CDC’s own Emerging Infectious Diseases page that said a pooled analysis of studies from 1946 to 2018 “found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks.”

In a phone interview, he said it’s too early to tell if some places turn this week’s verbal CDC recommendation into actual mandates.

“We’ll have to see if some more liberal places adopt it,” he said.

They might.

L.A. County officials said last week they will consider another mandate if hospitalizations spike, raising the prospect of new mask wars even as most places try to move on from the pandemic and onerous rules.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county would consider a new mandate if the county tips into the CDC’s “high” community level of COVID-19 transmission and if the daily average hospital admission rate reaches more than 10 per 100,000 residents and more than 10% rate of staffed inpatient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“L.A. County will follow the CDC guidance for communities designated at the high community level, including universal indoor masking,” she said.

Her comments focused on COVID-19 but, like the CDC, she said the presence of other viruses is a factor in voluntary mask-wearing.

“I’ve personally been pleased. I’ve seen a lot more people wearing their masks. I think people are scared of RSV and influenza as well,” she said at a press conference.

Masks are one of the most polarizing symbols of the COVID-19 crisis.

There was confusion at the federal level in early 2020 about whether they’d be useful against the coronavirus, or if there were enough masks to go around. Yet the CDC endorsed them as a valuable tool and their use became ubiquitous.

Mask proponents pointed to side-by-side studies in Kansas that found counties with mask mandates had less coronavirus transmission than counties that did not, while a randomized trial of 350,000 people in Bangladesh found surgical masks, though not cloth masks, reduced transmission.

Federal scientists started to recommend KN95 and N95 masks later in the pandemic instead of cloth masks that had been in frequent use, especially in schools. Some people said the fluctuation only undermined their trust in official guidance.

Mask-wearing is far less common in the U.S. than it was at this time last year, amid the crushing omicron wave, though some people still choose to wear them in public indoor settings. As of the start of this month, only 5% of counties were in places where mask-wearing is recommended by the CDC due to high risks from COVID-19.

Dr. Walensky said the CDC continues to advise mask-wearing on public transportation, although a federal mandate requiring face coverings fell away in the spring.

Experts said it is possible some liberal jurisdictions will bring back mandates, though likely as a temporary measure strictly to preserve hospital capacity, given the extent of mask fatigue and public backlash.

“Certainly, COVID socialized some Americans into donning masks, and that behavior will continue long after the COVID emergency ends,” said Lawrence Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University. “But for the majority of Americans, they will use masks strategically. For example, when they are in a crowded airplane, but not in everyday life. And there will still be a sizable chunk of society that simply refuses to mask, even if they are infectious, which is discourteous to others.”

The flu studies on the May 2020 CDC page found no significant difference between masked and control groups among pilgrims from Australia during the Hajj pilgrimage and a pair of university studies of dorm residents. The literature focused mainly on disposable masks and surgical masks and not high-quality respirator masks.

A review of studies by The Cochrane Library in 2020 found the use of an “N95/P2 respirator compared to a medical/surgical mask probably makes little or no difference for the objective and more precise outcome of laboratory‐confirmed influenza infection.”

“The truth is that we aren’t sure the extent to which masks prevent flu. CDC recommends well-fitted N95 masks which are likely to be significantly more effective than surgical masks,” Mr. Gostin said. “The problem is that most people don’t wear well-fitted N-95 masks consistently and properly. This is a major flaw with mask-wearing which is it requires a level of behavior that the average American will find hard to achieve.”

For his part, Mr. Kerpen said flu hit the U.S. early, so he’s hopeful it will peak and recede before the “forces of mandates” coalesce behind mask rules for flu.

“The evidence-free public health cult seems to be trending in that direction,” he said.

