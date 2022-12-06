Twitter CEO Elon Musk fired the company’s general counsel over his role in the company’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

James A. Baker, who had been the FBI’s general counsel previously, had played a role in spreading the discredited Steele Dossier, which made his efforts to suppress potential dirt on Democrat Joe Biden look especially galling to conservatives and free-speech advocates.

‘In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today,’ Mr. Musk wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

When Mr. Musk was asked by a Twitter user whether Mr. Baker had been given a chance to defend himself in the light of reports over the weekend of his role in the suppression, the CEO responded “yes.”

