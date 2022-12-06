NEWS AND OPINION:

Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the surprise morning attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 which led to the formal entry of the U.S. into World War II.

“Remember Pearl Harbor” was a prominent slogan during the years that followed. Decades later, the attack is still remembered in ceremonies and public events around the nation, and reflected in surprisingly generous press coverage.

Which is a good thing.

“That time saw one of the rare periods of national unity, mutual sacrifice, and sense of purpose,” presidential historian and author Craig Shirley tells Inside the Beltway.

“The people of the United States, the military and the government worked in tandem to defeat the most evil threat ever known to that point in history. That spirit of cooperation and resolve must be reminders of what Americans can accomplish in great things and small,” Mr. Shirley said.

Mr. Shirley knows much about this idea. He is the author of “December 1941: 31 Days that Changed America and Saved the World,” and “April 1945: The Hinge of History.”

The White House also stepped up to honor those who were present at Pearl Harbor, and the 2,403 service members and civilians who never made it home on that day.

“These brave women and men — the Greatest Generation — answered the call to defend freedom, justice, and democracy across the Pacific, throughout Europe, and around the globe. Today, we carry forward their spirit of unity and their enduring resolve to protect the United States against those who seek to do us harm,” said the White House proclamation for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

A SOLEMN SALUTE

Others also remember Pearl Harbor.

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial and the National Park Service will commemorate the anniversary during a special event at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

At 12:53 p.m., matching the time in Washington when the attack started, the host organizations mark the moment with a live ceremony and wreath-laying at the memorial.

On hand for the event: Adm. Christopher W. Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Brenton “Chad” Asbury; a dozen World War II veterans; Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks; Jane Droppa, chair of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial; singer and actress Mary Millben; the Military District of Washington Armed Forces Color Guard; and the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band, plus a bugler and bell ringer.

The event is solemn but heartfelt, and will feature a musical tribute of “God Bless America” by Ms. Millben, introductions of the vets in attendance, and an address by Adm. Grady.

The aforementioned wreaths will be placed at the memorial’s Freedom Wall in remembrance of those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor and the more than 400,000 American service members killed during World War II.

Watch the event live online at Facebook.com/WWIIMemorialFriends.

THINKING AHEAD

Here’s an option for those in holiday gift-giving mode: Flags of Valor, a Virginia-based company, offers handsome American flags handcrafted from wood by combat veterans.

The company was founded by Brian Steorts, who served in 82nd Airborne Division, and later as an Air Force special operations pilot.

“We were founded on the simple truths that veterans deserve opportunity, made in America matters, and we should never stop giving back. Since our earliest days we’ve been dedicated to remembering, employing and empowering our heroes,” the company notes in a mission statement.

Christmas ornaments, desk items and much more are available — including a flag-building kit for children and a special flag-themed keepsake frame in three sizes especially meant to display “challenge coins” which are so familiar to those who serve in the military and law enforcement, along with first responders. The online “FOV Blog” is of interest as well.

Find it all at FlagsofValor.com; orders must be received by Dec. 16, however, for Christmas delivery.

WHERE THE MONEY WENT

Much of the academic folk who populate the nation’s institute of higher learning lean left. Way left.

A new review of 2022 donor trends at 35 universities in 10 states found that an “overwhelming majority of faculty donations went to Democratic candidates or causes.”

An analysis by The College Fix — a student-written news organization — analysis revealed that 96% of faculty donations at the schools in question went to Democrats.

“In total, university faculty donated about $3.75 million to Democrats, while approximately $160,000 went to Republicans,” the analysis said.

The investigation was based on Federal Election Commission data for the 2022 midterm election cycle and included information on donations in Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The largest donation by university faculty was by the professors at Duke University. Faculty members doled out $552,562.44 to federal candidates — but only 6% of that amount was collected by Republicans.

The analysis was released Tuesday. Find it, and much more, at TheCollegeFix.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 86% of U.S. adults agree that, regarding COVID-19, we are in a “better place” now than a year ago.

• 84% agree the nation will never be rid of the coronavirus during their lifetime.

• 70% agree we are moving toward a time when COVID-19 won’t disrupt our daily lives.

• 69% agree the federal government should continue funding prevention measures.

• 45% agree public health officials “lied to the American public” on the actual effectiveness of vaccines and masks.

• 44% agree it’s time to “move on” from fighting the virus.

• 44% agree “the only people dying from COVID-19 are those who are already sick or unhealthy.”

• 39% agree the COVID-19 pandemic “is over.”

• 28% agree people around them have moved on from the pandemic, “but I haven’t.”

SOURCE: An Axios/Ipsos poll of 1,147 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 2-5.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

