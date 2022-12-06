Democrat Raphael Warnock pulled off a narrow victory over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, dashing hopes the GOP’s last-minute push to galvanize voters would translate into a victory for the party in what was once a reliably red state.

Multiple news networks, including NBC and CNN, called the razor-thin race late Tuesday night for the 53-year-old pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. With 91% of the votes counted, Mr. Warnock had an edge of 50.1% to 49.9% — about 8,000 votes.

Mr. Warnock first won the seat in a 2021 runoff and his victory on Tuesday earns him a full six-year term. His win also gives Senate Democrats a critical 51st vote and full control over committee gavels and investigatory subpoenas.

Mr. Warnock’s victory over Mr. Walker, 60, a former college football star and NFL player, appeared narrower than some anticipated.

Polls had shown Mr. Walker trailing by around 4 points but as of 10:30 p.m., although 9% of the vote still had to be counted, most of those votes were from the deep-blue Atlanta area.

