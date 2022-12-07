Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation for breaking House ethics rules, the House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday.

The committee did not describe the nature of the alleged offense by the New York Democrat but said it had sufficient cause to pursue an investigation.

“A mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee,” said Acting Ethics Committee Chairwoman Susan Wild, Pennsylvania Democrat, and Acting ranking member Rep. Michael Guest, Mississippi Republican, in a joint statement.

The Washington Times reached out to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment and did not hear back.

A spokesperson for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez told Forbes that the congresswoman’s ethics were beyond reproach.

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” the spokesperson said.

The complaint was submitted to the committee on June 23.

The Ethics Committee is expected to announce its course of action in the matter following its organizational meeting and adoption of Committee Rules in the next Congress. The Ethics Committee is composed of eight lawmakers, four Republicans, and four Democrats.

