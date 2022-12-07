A Texas-based technology startup delivered an electric vehicle to the Army last week for testing and evaluation as part of the Pentagon’s goal to increase its fleet of battery-powered tactical vehicles.

In July, the Army awarded a $67,500 contract to Canoo, a mobility company based outside Fort Worth, for one of their light tactical vehicles that will be part of a wide-ranging test effort next year.

Company officials said their all-wheel drive Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) is “engineered for extreme environments” and will include Kevlar panels for added ballistic protection. It will incorporate raised suspension and 32-inch all-terrain tires for higher ground clearance in extreme conditions.

The LTV can be converted from a pickup to a flatbed truck to a cargo vehicle. NASA recently selected the company’s multi-purpose platform to transport astronauts to the Artemis launch site for future lunar missions.

