With winter bearing down on Kyiv, we’re watching the Russia-Ukraine war from every angle. U.S. and Western aid groups are scrambling to deliver blankets, heaters, bottled water and food to Ukrainian citizens facing the darkest, coldest, and perhaps deadliest season in the country’s 31-year history.

But the fallout from the Russian invasion has spread far beyond eastern Europe, with direct implications for U.S. national security. Washington Times Military Correspondent Ben Wolfgang explained how the war in Ukraine has derailed key U.S.-Russia nuclear negotiations, fueling fears that any cooperation between the old Cold War foes may be impossible in today’s wartime environment.

The Pentagon is closely tracking the fighting in Ukraine, but military officials have their own problems. From “woke” social policies to fears about domestic extremists in the ranks, Pentagon Correspondent Mike Glenn dove into why Americans’ approval of the military has taken a nosedive. The Defense Department is taking fire from Capitol Hill, too, as its COVID-19 vaccine mandate appears doomed. The Times explained how the policy faces both legal trouble and serious political peril as Congress appears poised to scrap it as part of the looming $847 billion National Defense Authorization Act.