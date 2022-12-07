Grocery store Lidl is recalling chocolate Advent calendars due to a possible risk of salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration and the company announced this week.

Specifically, Lidl is recalling Favorina-brand Advent calendar boxes, which contain 8 ounces of cream-filled chocolates. The boxes have a 2023 use-by date and the barcode number 4056489516965.

The recalled calendars were sold between Oct. 12 and Monday, according to the FDA.

Lidl has stores in the District of Columbia and nine states on the eastern seaboard — Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

“Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall, which is issued in keeping with our focus on customer health and safety,” the company said in its notice.

While no cases of illness have yet been reported, Lidl urges consumers to return the box to their nearest Lidl location. No receipt is necessary to get a refund for the calendars.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.