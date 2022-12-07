An Afghan man convicted of killing another man was executed by the Taliban on Wednesday in the regime’s first public execution since toppling the U.S.-backed government and taking power last year.

The execution was carried out with an assault rifle by the victim’s father, who shot the convict identified as Tajmir three times, according to a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid given to The Associated Press.

Hundreds of spectators and many high-ranking Taliban officials came out to the country’s western Farah province to witness the execution.

Tajmir was arrested by Taliban security forces after the family of the victim, a man identified as Mustafa, accused him of the crime, according to Mr. Mujahid’s statement. The spokesman didn’t clarify when the arrest took place, but the incident was said to have happened five years ago when Tajmir killed Mustafa and stole his motorcycle and phone. Tajmir was said to have confessed to the killing.

The decision to execute Tajmir was made “very carefully,” according to Mr. Mujahid. It took place after being approved by three of the country’s highest courts and the Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The supreme leader ordered Afghan judges to begin imposing punishments based on strict Islamic Sharia law last month.

The return of the public executions comes amid a campaign by the Taliban regime to roll back certain civil liberties from women.

The Taliban banned women from going to gyms and public bath houses in November, along with amusement parks and public parks.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

