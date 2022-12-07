Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win over Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate delivered another blow to the Republicans and further strained former President Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP, prying open a wider lane for his potential 2024 rivals.

The Warnock win, meanwhile, was heralded by Democrats as they emerged with more breathing room in the Senate and the promise of a reestablished foothold in the Deep South.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York took a victory lap on Capitol Hill, praising Mr. Warnock as a “unique man” with “a great future,” and saying it is clear the country is ready to move on from Mr. Trump and “MAGA Republicans.”

“The people of Georgia are better off, the Democratic Senate caucus is better off, and America is better off because he ran,” Mr. Schumer told reporters, noting the 2022 midterms marked the first time since 1934 that the party in power in the Senate saw every incumbent win.

“Overall the American people rejected … this MAGA extremism — both in knocking down and not voting for some of these extreme MAGA candidates,” he said. “I think a good number of the non-Maga Republicans …. realize that if they follow a MAGA direction they are going to lose.”

Democrats now will hold a 51-seat majority next month, giving them the power to confirm cabinet appointees and judges. They will have more seats on committees and more leeway to pass bills through the chamber even if they lose a vote in their caucus

The majority also puts them in a position to put a check on the House Republican’s agenda and to pursue messaging bills that seek to counter the GOP’s talking points.

Within hours of the Georgia race being called for Mr. Warnock, Mr. Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social: “OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!”

For Republicans, the Walker loss is a major setback and triggered the soul-searching and fingerpointing that typically accompanies a GOP defeat at the polls.

“When Republicans see Chuck Schumer presiding over the United States Senate, they have no one to blame but Donald Trump,” Bill Palatucci, a member of the Republican National Committee from New Jersey, told The Washington Times.

Mr. Palatucci said it marks the second time in as many election cycles Mr. Trump kneecapped the GOP’s chances of winning Georgia Senate races, thereby handing Democrats control of the chamber.

“It is as simple as that,” he said.

Indeed, Republicans suffered from Mr. Trump’s disparaging of early voting, consistent focus on the 2020 election and endorsement of flawed candidates.

“We love what Trump did for the country, but it is time to move on,” another RNC member said privately. The RNC member said a lot of conservative activists still think Mr. Trump “walks on water” but that base is eroding.

“If he keeps doing the things he has been doing lately — like this throwing the Constitution overboard — I think those things accumulate and people start to question whether he can go the distance,” the RNC member said.

Trump campaign spokesman Steve Cheung blamed the party’s election stumbles on the GOP establishment in Washington.

“Weak establishment Republicans continue to scheme and work against the America First agenda, even if it means jeopardizing a Senate seat because they refused to fight alongside President Trump and the movement,” he told The Washington Times.

Mr. Cheung said Mr. Trump’s support was the “most highly sought-after endorsement in political history.” He noted that of the 254 candidates endorsed by Trump, 232 won, which “led to the firing of Nancy Pelosi as speaker.”

Mr. Trump has served as the North Star for a loyal group of grassroots supporters that dominate party primaries. They embrace the former president’s stolen election claims and cheer on his attacks against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and other Republicans he deems disloyal.

Indeed, GOP voters gave Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and other Trump critics the boot in primary races and scarred away others to reshape the House GOP, which seized the majority in the chamber, albeit much smaller than many in the party had predicted.

The Trump blessing, however, proved to be a general election kiss of death for Republicans running for the Senate in competitive states with more diverse electorates.

Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire notched victories in high-profile races against Trump-backed rivals.

It was more of the same in Pennsylvania where Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz, another member of team Trump, in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey.

The midterm letdown for Republicans has emboldened Mr. Trump’s possible 2024 rivals. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were among the likely contenders to signal the results demand the party turn to a fresh face.

The Walker loss is the latest setback for Mr. Trump, who recently has been beset by a string of negative headlines:

• The Trump Organization on Tuesday was convicted on charges of financial impropriety.

• The special counsel investigating the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued grand jury subpoenas this week to officials in battleground states who backed Mr. Trump’s stolen election claims.

• Mr. Trump drew condemnation from members of both parties after he suggested the “termination” of the Constitution is necessary to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

• He also was forced to defend himself after hosting a private dinner with avowed white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who recently made antisemitic remarks.

Heading into the 2024 election, Mr. Trump envisioned a strong showing from his slate of endorsed candidates hardening his grasp on the party and acting as a springboard for his 2024 campaign.

Polls suggest Mr. Trump is no longer considered a shoo-in for the party’s nomination.

Mr. Trump holds a thin 36% to 30% lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released last week that asked voters to weigh in on a field of potential GOP contenders.

The Posterity PAC, a group focuses on defending Constitutional Rights, released a survey this week showing Mr. DeSantis leading Mr. Trump in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada — traditionally the first three stops on the nomination calendar.

A Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll of Utah voters had more concerning news, showing him trailing Mr. DeSantis and Ms. Cheney in the GOP presidential race.

