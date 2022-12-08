An off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person on the Red Line Glenmont platform at Metro Center after fighting Wednesday night.

At around 6:21 p.m., the agent and the other person, 28-year-old Troy Bullock of southeast D.C., got into an altercation on the Glenmont platform.

After one of them grabbed the other, “they both go over a sidewall together. This wall is away from the train tracks at the end of the platform,” Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said in a press briefing uploaded to Twitter.

After the 8-foot drop, the struggle between the two continued before shots were fired by “an off-duty, veteran special agent assigned to FBI headquarters,” Mr. Benedict continued.

Mr. Bullock was pronounced dead, and the unnamed FBI agent was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A handgun was recovered on Mr. Bullock’s person, according to a police release tweeted out by a Fox 5 TV reporter.

The exact details of the altercation, including the identities of the agent and who was the aggressor, have not been released.

When asked if the agent started the altercation, Mr. Benedict said, “It doesn’t appear so. He appears to be the victim.”

“The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the FBI Washington Field Office said in a tweet.

Commuter Karina Taylor, who was standing on the Glenmont Red Line platform waiting to go home, told WTOP news radio that the shots sounded “like they were … coming from above us.”

Ms. Taylor described the scene as bedlam after that, with people running for cover and screaming. Metro staffers were able to get the gates open swiftly and ensure an orderly exit for the throng.

“They thankfully were super responsive in opening up the gates to let everyone through, though people were still jumping over. … But people were pretty orderly helping each other up the escalator,” Ms. Taylor told WTOP.

Metrorail was shut down after the incident between Farragut North and Gallery Place on the Red Line, but normal service resumed Thursday morning.

