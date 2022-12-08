By Associated Press - Thursday, December 8, 2022

DEVELOPING:

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Thursday morning that Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap, with the U.S. releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

