The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection will be investigating complaints that Twitter had created impromptu bedrooms at its headquarters, something newly crowned CEO Elon Musk did not take well.

“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” Mr. Musk tweeted Tuesday, tagging San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The department says it is looking into the complaint for safety reasons, because there are different building codes for residential and business settings.

“Everyone in San Francisco deserves a safe place to live, work, play and sleep and no one is above the law,” department spokesperson Patrick Hannan said.

Forbes reported last week that several rooms in the building were turned into makeshift bedrooms with sparse amenities including mattresses and window curtains. A complaint was filed with the city shortly after.

The move seems to signal a realization of Mr. Musk’s intended “hardcore” work culture at the social media company.

After laying off at least half of Twitter’s employees, Mr. Musk sent an ultimatum to remaining employees last month saying that if they wished to stay, they had to commit to long hours and a high-intensity work environment.

Hundreds of employees refused to sign and left the company with severance pay.

A Twitter employee shared a photo of herself on the site sleeping in what looked like a conference room last month, signaling that at least some employees are willing to meet Mr. Musk’s standards.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

Mr. Musk has discussed living and sleeping at work before. He partially attributed the success of electric-car manufacturer Tesla to his sleeping at the Fremont, California, plant for “nearly three years.”

Despite Mr. Musk’s anger at the investigation, the city seems adamant to punish the company if the building is not up to code.

“If we find suite 900 no longer meets the building code, we’ll issue a notice of violation, which will be posted to our website and at the site, just like all notices of violation,” Mr. Hannan said.

